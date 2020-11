FILE PHOTO: An Iranian woman wearing a protective face mask, walks on the street, as government imposed a full lockdown, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran November 21, 2020. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran on Tuesday reported a record high 13,721 new COVID-19 cases and a near-record 483 deaths in the past 24 hours in the Middle East’s worst-hit country.

Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that the new cases took the cummulative total of cases to 880,542 and the total death toll to 45,738.