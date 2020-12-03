Iran's coronavirus cases exceed 1 million : health ministry

DUBAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Iran’s total cases of novel coronavirus hit 1 million on Thursday with 13,922 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, as the Middle East’s worst-affected country’s death toll reached 49,348.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 358 people had died from the coronavirus since Wednesday.

Iran has introduced tougher restrictions to stem a third wave of coronavirus infections, including closing non-essential businesses and travel curbs. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alex Richardson)