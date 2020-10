A mother wearing a protective suit and mask tends to her baby who is affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Hazrate Ali Asghar Hospital, in Tehran, Iran September 27, 2020. Picture taken September 27, 2020. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

(Reuters) - Iran’s new coronavirus death toll has risen by 253 to 30,123, the health ministry said on Saturday, as the number of confirmed cases spiked to 526,490 in the hardest-hit Middle Eastern country.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 4,103 new cases had been identified in the past 24 hours.