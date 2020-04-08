Iran's Rouhani urges IMF to give Tehran its requested loan amid coronavirus

DUBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani urged the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday to give the country its requested $5 billion emergency funding to help Tehran fight the coronavirus outbreak.

“I urge international organisations to fulfill their duties ... we are a member of the IMF ... There should be no discrimination in giving loans,” Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting.

Rouhani also criticised U.S. sanctions on Iran as “economic and medical terrorism”. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Catherine Evans)