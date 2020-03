(Corrects to show statement was Wednesday not Tuesday)

ERBIL, Iraq, March 11 (Reuters) - Iraqi semi-autonomous Kurdistan region has banned the Nowruz New Year festivals due later this month due to coronavirus fears, a statement said on Wednesday.

The region will also limit travel of citizens and trade activities, the self-autonomous government said in a statement. (Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Toby Chopra)