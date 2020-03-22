Iraq extends curfew in Baghdad to contain coronavirus

BAGHDAD, March 22 (Reuters) - Iraq’s government has extended a curfew on travel in and out of Baghdad until March 28 as part of strict measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, it said in a statement on Sunday.

It said it had also decided to extend a ban on all inbound and outbound flights from the country’s airports until March 28.

Under the curfew imposed on March 17 no persons can travel into or out of Baghdad.

At least 230 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed so far in Iraq, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, and 20 people have died. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Susan Fenton)