Iraq records 12,185 coronavirus cases in highest daily increase

FILE PHOTO: A coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient wears a protective face mask and suit as he looks through the window of a quarantine room at a hospital in Basra, Iraq June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Tuesday with 12,185 cases, taking its total so far to 1,577,013, the health ministry said.

It reported 71 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 18,418, official data published by the health ministry showed.

The daily tally of cases has been rising since marking the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, which traditionally includes social gatherings where infections could spread and as many Iraqis flout safety and health measures.

The health ministry said on Tuesday that 1,480,784 people have been vaccinated so far.