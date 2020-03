(Updates number of coronavirus cases)

BAGHDAD, March 15 (Reuters) - The Iraqi government has imposed a curfew in the capital Baghdad as of March 17 until March 24 to prevent coronavirus from spreading, the state news agency said on Sunday.

At least 124 cases have been confirmed so far in Iraq, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, and 10 people have died. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Jan Harvey)