Ireland reports 14 coronavirus deaths to bring total to 36

DUBLIN, March 28 (Reuters) - Ireland reported 14 deaths from COVID-19 infections on Saturday, all in the east of the country and the most on a single day so far to bring the total number of fatalities to 36, the Department of Health said.

The country also reported an additional 294 confirmed cases of coronavirus to bring the total to 2,415, the department said in a statement, slightly down on the 302 new cases reported on Friday when Ireland announced further restrictions for citizens. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Giles Elgood)