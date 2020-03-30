Irish finance minister expects solution to 'coronabonds' dispute in coming weeks

DUBLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - EU leaders will find a solution to a dispute over so-called ‘coronabonds’, or common EU bonds, to protect the euro zone’s weakest members in the coming weeks, Ireland’s finance minister Paschal Donohoe said on Monday.

“I ultimately do believe some kind of solution will have to be found” to make the burden of countries like Italy and Spain “sustainable over many generations,” Donohoe told Newstalk radio.

“If the human cost is unbearable, we need to find some way in which the economic cost is bearable. And I do believe in the coming weeks within the European Union some way will be found to respond back to that need,” he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Andrew Heavens)