DUBLIN, April 3 (Reuters) - Ireland is considering measures to boost the supply of credit to companies struggling with coronavirus disruption, adding to fiscal stimulus already committed, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Friday.

“We are now considering additional measures that we believe may be necessary to supply additional lending directly to companies across the coming weeks,” Donohoe told a news conference. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by David Goodman)