Irish COVID-19 jobless payment to be extended for months, PM says

DUBLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - A temporary, higher jobless payment for Irish workers who lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus will be extended for a further, unspecified number of months but reduced for those who were working part time, the prime minister said on Thursday.

“It will be extended for months, not weeks. Nobody who was working full time before the pandemic will see their payment cut,” Leo Varadkar told parliament, referring to the flat 350 euro weekly payment that 20% of the labour force now claims.

“Some people who were working part-time will see their payment reduced but their weekly payment will still be more than they were earning before the pandemic,” he said, adding that his cabinet would sign off on the details on Friday. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Gareth Jones)