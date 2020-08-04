Healthcare
Irish temporary COVID-19 jobless claims down 54% from peak

DUBLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The number of people claiming temporary coronavirus-related unemployment payments in Ireland has fallen by 5% since last week to leave it 54% below its May peak, data showed on Tuesday.

The government is paying 274,600 people the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, down from a peak of 598,000 on May 5, the Department of Social Protection said in a statement.

An estimated 390,000 employees are currently signed up to a separate wage-subsidy scheme, it said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

