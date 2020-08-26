European Trade Commissioner Hogan to resign - spokesman

DUBLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - European Union Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan will resign later on Wednesday over alleged breaches to COVID-19 guidelines during a recent trip to his native Ireland, a spokesman for the commissioner said.

Hogan attended a golf dinner last week that outraged the Irish public and led to the resignation of an Irish minister and the disciplining of several lawmakers. He had insisted on Tuesday he had adhered to all rules during the trip. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Editing by Franklin Paul)