Irish hospitals "beyond strain" due to COVID-19 -health chief

DUBLIN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ireland’s hospitals are now “beyond strain” as a result of a surge in COVID-19 cases and subsequent hospitalisations, the head of the country’s health service operator said on Monday.

The number of patients in hospitals with COVID-19 rose by 10% from Sunday to 1,582, almost twice the peak set during the first wave of infections. Critical care admissions grew at a faster rate to reach 146, leaving just 38 intensive care units (ICU) empty as beds elsewhere are turned into makeshift ICUs.

“I’ve always tried to balance COVID-19 messages. I know everyone is finding it all very tough. But the situation in our hospitals is now beyond strain. To avoid getting sick, protect your family and healthcare workers please, please stay at home,” Paul Reid said on Twitter. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)