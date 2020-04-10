Ireland extends coronavirus lockdown until May 5

DUBLIN, April 10 (Reuters) - Ireland on Friday extended stay-at-home restrictions designed to slow the spread of coronavirus until May 5, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said.

“The restrictions we introduced two weeks ago were due to expire on Sunday. Today the expert recommendation is to extend them for a further three weeks,” he said in a televised address.

Ireland has shut bars, restaurants and non-essential retail and told people not to travel more than two kilometres (1.2 miles) from their home or visit friends and family. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet)