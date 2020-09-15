Irish parliament to reconvene after brief suspension

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin leaves a meeting at the EU summit, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium early July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Irish parliament is to reconvene on Tuesday evening, ending a brief suspension announced a few hours earlier out of an “abundance of caution” when a minister fell ill, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said.

Government ministers are to restrict their movements while they wait for the results of a COVID-19 test being taken by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Martin said in an interview with RTE television.