Ireland to reopen small parts of society in next two months

DUBLIN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ireland will reopen only small parts of society over the next two months, starting with the return to school of some pupils as the more infectious UK COVID-19 variant slows suppression of its deadliest wave to date.

The government extended its highest level of restrictions until April 5 when it will consider easing limits keeping people to within 5 km (3 miles) of their homes and resuming some construction. Any further gradual easing will take another three to four weeks beyond that, Prime Minister Micheál Martin said.

Martin added though that if vaccines arrive on schedule, up to 82% of adults will have received their first dose and 55% to 60% will be fully vaccinated by the end of June. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries; editing by Jonathan Oatis)