Irish PM to make televised address on coronavirus at 2100 GMT

DUBLIN, March 17 (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will make a televised address to the nation on coronavirus at 2100 GMT, Varadkar said on Twitter.

A spokesman for the government also said that following a video conference of European Union leaders, Ireland will consider participation in an EU travel ban members endorsed in context of the common travel area it shares with non-EU member Britain and after consulting with the British government. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Chris Reese)

