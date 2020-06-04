Irish coronavirus reproduction rate range increases slightly

DUBLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - The average number of people in Ireland infected by someone who has tested positive for the new coronavirus rose slightly to 0.4 to 0.7 as the country prepares to speed up the reopening of its economy, Health Minister Simon Harris said on Thursday.

That marked the first widening in weeks of the so-called “reproduction rate” from a range of 0.4 to 0.5 a week ago. A reproduction number higher than 1 would signal that the number of cases are increasing exponentially again.

“While we may have seen a slight increase, it still remains below 1 and that means we are still collectively as a country effectively suppressing the growth of this virus. Other key measures of severity also continue to fall,” Harris told parliament. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alex Richardson)