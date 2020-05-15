Irish hospitality sector singled out for targeted government help

DUBLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - Ireland’s finance minister singled out hospitality among the sectors being considered for targeted government assistance to support their planned reopening at limited capacity to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Restaurants, hotels and pubs, which are due to reopen in June, July and August, have called for measures including a temporary cut to the VAT rate for the hospitality sector to 0%, from 13.5%, and for state funds to help them pay rent.

“Clearly the challenges that our restaurants, hospitality and tourism sectors are going to face are very much on my mind... I would single that out as something that is being given a lot of consideration,” Donohoe told a virtual conference. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alex Richardson)