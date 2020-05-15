Ireland to make 14-day quarantine for travellers compulsory

DUBLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - Ireland will make it mandatory for incoming travellers to provide the address at which they will self-isolate for 14 days, having previously asked for such details but not required them, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

Varadkar said he also discussed the travel restrictions with his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Friday to make sure the neighbouring countries’ similar quarantine measures are aligned and that their officials would work “to get that right”.

“It will be mandatory for people to fill in that declaration and fill it in correctly and we are going to examine means by which it can be enforced. That’s not straightforward,” Varadkar told a news conference announcing the first easing of measures to control the spread of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Peter Graff)