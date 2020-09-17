Ireland to quarantine people traveling from Greece, Italy

DUBLIN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Ireland on Thursday added Greece and Italy to the list of countries from which travelers are required to quarantine for 14 days on arrival, under new tighter travel restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A new “Green List”, which goes into effect on Monday, allows travelers arriving from just seven countries to avoid the quarantine: Cyprus, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson)