Ireland to resume international travel from mid-July - Irish Times

DUBLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - Ireland is expected to adopt a COVID-19 certificate to help citizens move more freely across the European Union from mid-July, the Irish Times reported on Tuesday, quoting people involved in discussions in government.

Ireland’s health minister said last week that the government may introduce the so-called “green certificate” earlier than late July, as previously flagged, amid mounting pressure from airlines and employers to reopen foreign travel.

Ireland has the strictest travel restrictions in the 27-nation bloc. It advises citizens against non-essential travel, imposing fines on people heading to airports to go on holiday and a two-week mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals from a number of countries.

A COVID certificate would be handed out for free by health authorities in EU countries to people who received a vaccine, had a negative test or are immune, having recovered from the virus.

Ireland’s government will announce its plans for the resumption of international travel on Friday, alongside a timetable for the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions on the tourism, entertainment and hospitality sectors.