Ireland to extend temporary COVID-19 jobless scheme - Deputy PM

DUBLIN, July 23 (Reuters) - Ireland will extend a temporary unemployment scheme for those who have lost their job since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as part of a stimulus plan to be announced later on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said.

The number of people claiming the payment, which was due to be phased out from next month, fell to 313,800 this week from a high of just over 600,000 at the end of April before Ireland started gradually reopening its economy. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jon Boyle)