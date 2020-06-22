Healthcare
Irish temporary COVID-19 jobless claims fall for seventh week

DUBLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - The number of people claiming emergency coronavirus-related unemployment payments in Ireland fell for a seventh successive week, the government said on Monday.

Those claiming the temporary jobless payment introduced in March fell to 465,900 from 498,700 a week ago and a high of just over 600,000 at the end of April, a government official told a news conference.

The number of workers taking advantage of a separate government wage-subsidy scheme is around 410,000, the official said, up from 400,000 a week ago. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)

