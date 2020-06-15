Irish temporary COVID-19 jobless claims fall for sixth week

DUBLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - The number of people claiming emergency coronavirus-related unemployment payments in Ireland fell for a sixth successive week, while the number on a separate government wage-subsidy scheme increased slightly, the government said on Monday.

Those claiming the higher, temporary jobless payment introduced in March fell to 498,700 from 517,600 a week ago and a high of just over 600,000 at the end of April, a government official told a news conference.

When including these recipients, Ireland’s unemployment rate hit 26.1% in May. That rate does not include anyone among the 532,000 whom the official said had received at least one payment under the subsidy scheme, versus 520,900 a week ago. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)