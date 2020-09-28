Irish weekly COVID-19 jobless claims rise for first time since May

DUBLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The number of people claiming temporary Irish COVID-19-related jobless benefits rose for the first time since May, weekly data showed on Monday, reflecting the three-week closure of indoor dining in pubs and restaurants in Dublin.

While claims have more than halved since hitting a lockdown peak of 600,000 in early May, the rate of decline had slowed in recent weeks and the numbers rose to 217,142 from 206,341 in the last seven days.

Over 19,000 people applied for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment after a reimposition of restrictions in the capital and most populous county. However another 8,690 closed their claim after pubs that just serve drinks were permitted to open for the first time since March in all counties but Dublin last week. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jonathan Oatis)