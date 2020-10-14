Ireland may tighten COVID-19 restrictions further - deputy PM

FILE PHOTO: Houses are seen behind a sign for a closed main walkway amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Galway, Ireland, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland is more likely to tighten its COVID-19 restrictions in the coming weeks than to ease them, and may decide on Wednesday to impose new measures in areas bordering Northern Ireland, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.

“We are more likely to see a tightening of restrictions in the weeks ahead than an easing of restrictions,” Varadkar told Newstalk Radio, adding that the government would decide whether to respond to new restrictions expected in Northern Ireland.