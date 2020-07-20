Irish temporary COVID-19 jobless claims fall to near half peak level

DUBLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - The number of people claiming temporary coronavirus-related unemployment payments in Ireland fell to 313,800 from 345,600 a week ago, the government said on Monday.

Recipients of the payment, which is due to be gradually phased out in the coming months, reached a high of just over 600,000 at the end of April before Ireland started gradually unwinding its coronavirus lockdown.

An estimated 415,000 employees are currently signed up to a separate wage-subsidy scheme, up from an estimate of 405,000 a week ago. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Jon Boyle)