(Corrects number of new cases to 219 (from 215) and total cases to 1,125 (from 1,012) following clarification from Department of Health)

DUBLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - Ireland’s health department on Monday reported two more deaths related to coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to six.

An additional 219 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, bringing the total to 1,125, the health department said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Chris Reese)