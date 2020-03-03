Ireland confirms second case of coronavirus

DUBLIN, March 3 (Reuters) - Irish authorities have confirmed a second case of coronavirus, a woman in the east of the country who recently travelled to Italy, Ireland’s Department of Health announced on Tuesday.

“Today we are confirming that Ireland has diagnosed one new case of COVID-19. The case arises in a female in the east of the country and is associated with travel from Northern Italy,” Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health told a news briefing. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Sandra Maler)