Ireland eyes May retail reopening as lockdown eased slightly

DUBLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - Ireland will look at reopening all shops for the first time this year in May and hotels in June, Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Tuesday, as the government announced a minor easing of one of Europe’s toughest and longest-running national lockdowns.

The government will allow two households to meet outdoors from April 12 and lift a 5 kilometre travel limit to provide for travel within each county. Housebuilding will also recommence in a phased resumption of all construction activity.

“By being safe now, while significantly ramping up the vaccination programme, we will enjoy much greater freedom later in the summer,” Martin said in a televised address, telling people that they were on the final stretch of a terrible journey. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries)