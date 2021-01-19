Ireland reports 93 COVID-19 deaths in highest daily total

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a sign encouraging people to wear face coverings amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Belfast, Northern Ireland January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland reported 93 fatalities from COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest number of deaths confirmed in a single day since the start of pandemic, exceeding a peak of 77 during the first wave last year.

The daily death toll published by the National Public Health Emergency Team can include fatalities that took place weeks ago but were just confirmed to authorities on the day in question.

The high death rate follows a sharp increase in infections in the first 10 days of the year following a relaxation of public-health measures over the Christmas season.

The infection rate has since fallen sharply with the 2,001 cases reported on Tuesday bringing the five-day average down to 2,758 from 5,596 on the same day the previous week.

Three of the deaths reported on Tuesday took place in January, it said.