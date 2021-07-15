Ireland reports highest daily number of COVID-19 infections since February

FILE PHOTO: People enjoy outdoor dining as outdoor services in restaurants and bars recommences in Ireland as restrictions ease following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Galway, Ireland, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland on Thursday registered its highest daily number of COVID-19 infections since February, with the health ministry reporting 994 cases up from an average of under 500 cases per day last week.

Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar earlier on Thursday told journalists that an expected surge in infections from the Delta variant of COVID-19 was happening sooner than expected but that there was “no reason to catastrophize” or to delay the country’s cautious reopening plans.