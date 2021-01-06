Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

Ireland tightens COVID-19 lockdown by closing schools, construction

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slideshow ( 3 images )

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland on Wednesday ordered the closure of most schools and construction sites for at least three weeks in an effort to curb a sharp spike in COVID-19 infections, tightening a lockdown that has already closed most hospitality and retail outlets.

The government has also banned ‘click-and-collect’ retail services but will continue to allow deliveries, Prime Minister Micheal Martin told a news conference.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Gareth Jones

