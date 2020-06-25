Healthcare
Ireland to ease travel restrictions with some countries from July 9

DUBLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - Ireland plans to lift from July 9 a 14-day quarantine for people arriving from countries that have also suppressed the coronavirus, acting prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.

Ireland will produce a “green list” of countries where the 14-day quarantine will not apply by the July 9 resumption date, Varadkar told a news conference, approving Ireland’s move to the third of the four-phase plan for reopening its economy.

Varadkar said the list of countries and criteria for so-called “air bridges” would be co-ordinated at an EU-level but also cautioned prospective holiday-makers that the list would be reviewed and may change every two weeks.

