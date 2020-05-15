Ireland to press ahead with partial reopening of economy

DUBLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - Ireland will begin the partial and gradual reopening of its economy as planned from Monday, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

Ireland introduced stay-at-home measures at the end of March, shutting down all but essential services such as supermarkets and petrol stations to slow the spread of the virus, and its reopening plan is one of the most conservative in Europe.

Building sites, garden centres and repair shops are among the limited group allowed to resume operations in the first of five three-week phases. It will also permit people to meet in non-household groups of four outdoors, and play golf or tennis. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)