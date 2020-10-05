Ireland to resist lockdown, tighten COVID-19 restrictions: reports

Slideshow ( 2 images )

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s government has rejected a surprise recommendation by its health chiefs to go into lockdown and will instead tighten current COVID-19 restrictions, local media reported on Monday.

The National Public Health Emergency Team called for a leap to the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions, Level 5, late on Sunday from Level 2 controls that are in place in 24 of Ireland’s 26 counties.

The government will instead propose moving the whole country to Level 3, a number of local media including state broadcaster RTE reported after a meeting between senior ministers and health chiefs. Ireland’s cabinet is due to meet later on Monday.