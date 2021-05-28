Ireland to resume EU travel from mid-July, cautious on Britain

DUBLIN, May 28 (Reuters) - Ireland plans to adopt a COVID-19 certificate to help citizens move more freely across the European Union from mid-July, but is not in a position “just yet” to allow unencumbered travel from neighbouring Britain, senior ministers said on Friday.

“The advice that we have (from health officials), and we’re accepting this advice, is that there are real concerns about the Indian variant and for that reason, we’re not in a position to restore the common travel area (with Britain) just yet,” Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told national broadcaster RTE.

He said there would continue to be restrictions for arrivals from Britain, including requirements to have a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test, when Ireland introduces the so-called EU “green certificate”. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alex Richardson)