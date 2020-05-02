Healthcare
May 2, 2020 / 11:57 AM / in 2 hours

Ireland unveils 6.5 billion euro coronavirus business package

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - Ireland will allow firms impacted by the coronavirus crisis to warehouse tax liabilities for 12 months, offering a “lifeline” as part of an additional package of business supports that could reach 6.5 billion euros, the government announced on Saturday.

Commercial rates will also be written off for three months, a 2 billion euro credit guarantee scheme will be introduced for small and medium sized businesses and Ireland’s sovereign wealth fund directed to make 2 billion euros of equity available for bigger companies, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said in a statement.

Ireland concentrated its initial 8 billion euro fiscal response on increased jobless payments and wage subsidies for affected employees, with 1 billion euros of liquidity supports offered directly to reeling firms. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Frances Kerry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below