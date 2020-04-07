Ireland's finance minister expects 2 billion euro in extra health spending

DUBLIN, April 7 (Reuters) - Ireland’s finance minister told a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that extra spending in the health department to deal with the coronavirus crisis will amount to up to 2 billion euros, a government spokesman said.

Minister Paschal Donohoe said last week that Ireland was set to run a considerable budget deficit this year as a result of the economic shock. He told his cabinet colleagues that the state would be able to fund the deficit, the spokesman added. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)