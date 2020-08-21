Healthcare
Irish agriculture minister to resign over COVID-19 breach - Newstalk radio

DUBLIN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Irish Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary is resigning over his attendance this week at a social event with more than 80 people which may have breached COVID-19 regulations, a number of media outlets reported on Friday.

Calleary apologised “unreservedly” late on Thursday for attending a hotel dinner hosted by the Irish parliament’s golf society, a day after the government significantly tightened nationwide restrictions to try to rein in a spike in cases.

Ireland’s Newstalk radio station were first to report that the minister would resign. Calleary’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)

