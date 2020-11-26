Irish COVID-19 reproduction rate stalls ahead of reopening

DUBLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The number of people in Ireland infected by someone who has COVID-19 remained at around 0.7 to 0.9 for the second successive week, a senior health official said on Thursday, as ministers prepare to reopen parts of the next economy next week.

The reproduction rate, also known as the R number, fell to 0.6 two week ago but has failed to hit the 0.5 mark health officials had targeted to reduce cases to a very low level and keep them there for a sustained period as curbs are lifted.

“What appears to have been a very rapid decline of 6% a day (in the growth rate of cases), which had us on track for the really good figure we hoped for at the beginning of December has stalled in recent days with a growth rate of 0% and an R value probably between 0.7 and 0.9,” Irish Health Service Executive chief clinical Colm Henry told a news briefing. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)