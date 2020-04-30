More than 400,000 workers signed up to Irish wage subsidy scheme

DUBLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - More than 400,000 workers have signed up for the Irish government’s wage subsidy scheme for businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, up from less than 350,000 at the start of the week, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Thursday.

The government agreed last month to pay 70% of wages up to a maximum of 410 euros ($445.83) a week for an initial 12-week period. Donohoe said he was looking at whether the scheme could play a different role in different sectors in the future.

“It’s had a massively positive effect,” Donohoe told Ireland’s Midlands 103 radio station.

“Given the positive effect, I understand that if we turn that scheme off quickly, much of that good work will be undone and many employers that are hanging on for dear life at the moment will be pushed over the edge.” ($1 = 0.9196 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by David Goodman )