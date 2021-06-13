Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

RPT-Ireland to consider additional restrictions on travel from Britain

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to fix story identifier, no change to text)

DUBLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - The Irish government is considering increasing quarantine requirements for unvaccinated travellers from Britain, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Sunday, citing concern over the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Currently travellers from Britain must self-quarantine but can move freely once they obtain a negative COVID-19 test no less than five days after arrival.

Asked in an interview with RTE radio whether the measures to be considered by the government in the coming days would include a longer quarantine for British travellers, Coveney said: “Potentially, yes, particularly for people who aren’t vaccinated.” (Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by David Goodman)

