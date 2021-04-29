Ireland to reopen all shops in May, hospitality in early June

FILE PHOTO: Empty city centre shopping street is seen, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dublin, Ireland, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ireland will press ahead with plans to reopen all retail stores, personal services and non-residential construction in May with hotels, restaurants and bars to follow sooner than expected in early June, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Thursday.

The government committed a month ago to reopening all shops for the first time this year in May and hotels in June if it could avoid a fourth wave of COVID-19 disease and speed up its vaccine programme - criteria that it has met.

Coveney said the plan to be signed off by ministers later on Thursday would permit hotels to open their doors again on June 2 with restaurants and pubs - not mentioned a month ago - allowed to serve guests outdoors from June 7.

Ireland has one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in Europe but is opting for a slower reopening of its economy than most of its European peers after a relaxation of measures in December triggered a huge spike in cases.

Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told parliament that in May alone, as many as 15,000 business could reopen with up to 200,000 people being offered their jobs back.

The number of people claiming temporary coronavirus-related jobless benefits stood at 403,000 this week. The total fell as low as 206,000 last September before restrictions began to be reimposed.

Including those claiming regular jobless benefits, Ireland’s unemployment rate stood at 24.2% at the end of March.

Ireland has also put in place the EU’s toughest restrictions on international travel and Varadkar said that a plan for a phased return to international travel this summer should be agreed by the end of May.

Welcoming the reopening plan, the incoming chief executive of Ireland’s largest hotel operator told Reuters that the Dalata Hotel Group expects very strong occupancy levels outside Dublin this summer and a recovery in the capital from September with the hoped-for return of international travel.