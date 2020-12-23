UPDATE 1-Irish cabinet restricts movements after minister contracts COVID-19

(Adds identity of minister)

DUBLIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - All members of Ireland’s cabinet are restricting their movements while awaiting COVID-19 tests after Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue contracted the virus, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ireland has one of the lowest incidence rates of COVID-19 in Europe but cases are now rising at a rate of 10% a day after a sudden surge that health chiefs say represents a third wave of infections.

The cabinet last met early on Tuesday when they decided to shut restaurants, pubs and some shops on Christmas Eve in a sharp tightening of restrictions that ministers said could last for at least two months.

McConalogue is showing no symptoms and is self-isolating in line with public health guidelines, a spokesman for the minister said. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by John Stonestreet and Louise Heavens)