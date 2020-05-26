Healthcare
May 26, 2020 / 2:46 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Japan's Isetan Mitsukoshi to reopen main stores on Saturday

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Japanese department store company Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings said it will reopen its main stores in the Tokyo area including its Isetan flagship, one of the most fashion-forward department stores in the capital.

The stores, including Mitsukoshi’s Nihombashi and Ginza stores, have been closed since April 8.

Isetan Mitsukoshi and other department stores had been hit by a slump in foreign tourists and fears about the coronavirus even before the government’s declaration of a state of emergency. The company reported a net loss of 11 billion yen ($102 million) for the year through March. ($1 = 107.8300 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Kim Coghill)

