Israel, Bahrain to let people with COVID shots travel between countries

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares to administer a second vaccination injection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID-19 lockdown, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel January 10, 2021. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and Bahrain have agreed to recognise each other’s COVID-19 vaccination programmes and let people who have had shots travel without restriction between the countries, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The arrangement, the ministry said, will help boost tourism, trade and economic ties between the states, which normalized ties last year in a U.S.-sponsored deal.

Israel has opened up much of its economy thanks to a rapid vaccine roll out, though it maintains tight restrictions on incoming travellers.

The ministry did not give details on when the Bahrain arrangement would start, but said it would reach similar agreements with other countries soon. The scheme would be managed digitally, it said.